Left Menu

FBI chief says he's 'deeply concerned' by China's AI program

Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of fearmongering and attacked US intelligence for its assessments of China.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 07:54 IST
FBI chief says he's 'deeply concerned' by China's AI program
  • Country:
  • United States

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that he was ''deeply concerned'' about the Chinese government's artificial intelligence programme, asserting that it was ''not constrained by the rule of law''.

Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday, Wray said Beijing's AI ambitions were ''built on top of massive troves of intellectual property and sensitive data that they've stolen over the years''.

He said that left unchecked, China could use artificial intelligence advancements to further its hacking operations, intellectual property theft and repression of dissidents inside the country and beyond.

''That's something we're deeply concerned about, and I think everyone here should be deeply concerned about,'' he said.

More broadly, he said, ''AI is a classic example of a technology where I have the same reaction every time. I think, Wow, We can do that?' And then I think, Oh god, they can do that.''' Such concerns have long been voiced by US officials. In October 2021, for instance, US counterintelligence officials issued warnings about China's ambitions in AI as part of a renewed effort to inform business executives, academics and local and state government officials about the risks of accepting Chinese investment or expertise in key industries.

Earlier that year, an AI commission led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt urged the US to boost its AI skills to counter China, including by pursuing ''AI-enabled'' weapons.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment Thursday about Wray's comments. Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of fearmongering and attacked US intelligence for its assessments of China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023