AAP busy distributing 'revdi' while Centre allocated funds under different heads to Delhi in Budget: Meenakshi Lekhi

Taking a dig at the Delhi government, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday said while the Centre provided funds to the city under different heads in the Union Budget 2023-24, the AAP dispensation was busy distributing 'revdi' (freebies). No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the allegations. Speaking at a press conference, Lekhi noted that Rs 11,932.03 crore was allocated to Delhi Police in the budget which is an increase of Rs 1,576.74 crore over the previous year. This is in line with the commitment of the central government to ensure law and order in the city, she said. ''The eyes of the world are set on Delhi being the G-20 Summit venue this year, and the Centre has increased the 'capital' section allocation to Delhi Police by 136 per cent to Rs 1,289.92 crore for the 2023-24 financial year which is Rs 546.90 crore more than the last financial year,'' a party statement quoted Lekhi as saying. The Minister of State for External Affairs also said that the railways has allocated a budget of Rs 2,477 crore for the development of infrastructure at various stations in Delhi. ''Redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station is being done at a cost of more than Rs 4,500 crore. Four stations - Bijwasan, Safdarjung, Delhi Cantt and New Delhi -- will be given major restructuring on the lines of modern airport terminals with lobby, food court, plaza, waiting lounge, children's play area, parking and other facilities,'' she said. Hitting out at the city government, Lekhi, the New Delhi MP, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is ''cheating'' people in the name of ''freebies''.

''The Kejriwal government does not want to upgrade the infrastructure of the city, rather it wants to distribute 'revdi'. In the name of freebies, the AAP government has not given anything to the citizens of Delhi,'' she alleged. ''Kejriwal is fond of making tall claims. Earlier AAP leaders used to lie to the people of Delhi, now they are doing it with people of other states as well,'' she added.

