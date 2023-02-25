Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-02-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 19:39 IST
Kerala govt alerts people as temperatures rise
Representative Image (Photo Credit: WMO Twitter handle) Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala government on Saturday requested the people to take precautionary measures as the temperatures rise across the State.

Considering the soaring mercury level, State Health Minister Veena George warned people of heatstroke and other infectious diseases during the summer season.

''One should ensure to drink plenty of fluids, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day,'' the Minister said in a release.

Kannur recorded the highest temperature in the State on February 23 with 39.9 degree celsius, according to the Kerala State Disaster management Authority.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Thrissur districts also recorded high temperature of above 37 degree celsius on the same day.

