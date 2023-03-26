Historic buildings that saw creation of Bihar are disappearing in Patna: Heritage lovers

The modern state of Bihar has just turned 111, but the 19th-century Bankipore Central Jail, Dutch-era Patna Collectorate and several other historic buildings which witnessed the creation of the new province in 1912 have disappeared from the capital city's skyline.

The state government organised a three-day mega celebration from March 22-24 to mark Bihar Diwas at the historic Gandhi Maidan.

Just a few metres away from the sprawling venue, construction work is underway in full swing to build a high-rise new collectorate complex at the site of the old collectorate on the banks of Ganga.

The historic Patna Collectorate, a cluster of old buildings, some of which were built during the Dutch era, and others during the British period, were razed last year to make way for the new complex, triggering a wave of grief among heritage lovers in India and abroad.

As Bihar marked the 111th anniversary of its foundation, many history aficionados, heritage buffs and conservation architects lamented the loss of beautiful old landmarks dotting the city that once told the story of creation of modern Bihar in 1912.

''The government, people and local media, all glorified the history and heritage of Bihar during the three-day celebrations held across the state. But, it is sad that those heritage buildings that had seen the birth of Bihar in 1912, are slowly vanishing, the latest being the case of Patna Collectorate,'' said a city-based conservation architect, who did not wish to be named. ''Our 'virasat' (heritage) is being demolished in the name of 'vikas' (development). Is this how Bihar should build its future, by destroying its past,'' he lamented.

The new province of 'Bihar & Orissa' was created in 1912, carved out of Bengal, after the announcement made so by then British monarch King George V at the historic Delhi Durbar on December 12, 1911.

The province officially came into being from March 22, 1912, according to archival records, and the state government has been observing Bihar Diwas -- statehood day -- since March 22, 2010.

Aman Lal (20), a Patna College student and a heritage activist, said that demolition of Patna Collectorate was akin to ''demolishing an important part of the evolution of history of modern Bihar''.

''The old collectorate was earlier the headquarters of the district of Patna, when it was part of Bengal Presidency," he said.

"When Bihar & Orissa was carved out as a separate state with Patna as its capital in 1912, it became the headquarters of the district of Patna, when the city became the new capital of the province. It stood visibly as a witness of that historic moment,'' Lal said.

The Patna Collectorate had also witnessed the 1857 Mutiny and the birth of free India in 1947, and it was razed when the country was marking the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, rued Lal, who was part of Save Historic Patna Collectorate movement that fought for six years, rather unsuccessfully to save the landmark. He said the Bihar government on one hand has been celebrating Bihar Diwas since 2010, and also has been ''dismantling many heritage buildings in the city'', such as the Bankipore Central Jail and Anjuman Islamia Hall.

Identified with its characteristic red-brick structure and turrets serving as watchtowers, the landmark jail, located on Fraser Road near the Patna Junction, was razed in 2010 to make way for the sprawling Buddha Smriti Park.

Numerous freedom fighters, including Rajendra Prasad (later first President of India) were imprisoned in the historic jail.

The 1885-built Anjuman Islamia Hall on the Ashok Rajpath is said to be the first public hall that was constructed in Patna, and many freedom fighters addressed people in its premises. It was demolished in December 2018.

Besides, several other historic buildings facing Gandhi Maidan, such as City SP Bungalow, Civil Surgeon's Bungalow, District and Sessions Judge Bungalow, old PWD Building, have been razed in the last several years, replaced by a huge international convention centre, Gyan Bhawan and Bapu Sabhagar, and Sabhyata Dwar. The iconic Gole Market, built as the new province's first planned municipal market, over a 100 years ago, was dismantled in 2019, in the name of the Smart City project.

The city had already lost, the 19th century icon, the Dak Bungalow in 1990 that stood in the heart of the city on Fraser Road, not far from the site of the old jail. However, locals still refer to the intersection as Dak Bungalow Chauraha, even though the building is gone for over three decades.

The old buildings of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), which was established in 1925 as Prince of Wales Medical College, Bihar and Orissa province's first medical college, are being dismantled in a phased manner to make way for a state-of-the-art new hospital complex, despite fervent appeals from the alumni association and other quarters to spare at least two of its key heritage buildings.

These two landmarks are the over 100-year-old Bankipore General Hospital (now PMCH's main hospital) and the old Administrative Building whose wall bears the original plaque carrying the original name of the college that was unveiled at the time of the formal opening of the college.

PMCH Alumni Association president Satyajeet Kumar Singh again issued an appeal to the state government to not demolish these heritage landmarks which are a "significant piece of history" of the country and of Bihar.

''What history will we show to the future generations when the college turns 100 in 2025,'' he asked.

