CSL initiates steel cutting for six eco freighter vessels

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here on Monday started the steel cutting for six Multi-Purpose Vessels being constructed for a Germany-based group. As part of a contract with HS Schiffahrts group, the CSL is constructing eight Eco freighter 7,000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels. The CSL said the Ice Class Vessels with an overall length of 110m and breadth of 16.5m has a carrying capacity of 7,000 tonnes. The steel-cutting ceremony for the six vessels was attended by Managing Directors of the HS Schiffahrts Group, Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair, other directors and senior officials. ''The vessels are arranged and equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargoes, timber, paper and bulk cargoes etc on worldwide service trade, with a carrying capacity of 7,000 tonnes. The vessels will be built under DNV Classification with the flag of Portugal, meeting all the latest rule requirements,'' the CSL said in a statement. The steel cutting of the two vessels as part of this contract was earlier conducted in February. The CSL said the multi million Dollar contract with Schiffahrts marks its entry into the European Shortsea shipping market, where these vessels are an integral part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the south Mediterranean ports. The CSL has been involved in ship building on an international level, having delivered top-quality vessels to various countries such as Norway, USA, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, and the Gulf region. Recently, the CSL delivered India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant. Eight anti-submarine corvettes for the Indian Navy are under construction. Last week CSL bagged a Rs 550 crore order from Netherlands-based M/s Samskip Group, a global logistics provider, for the design and construction of two 'Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels'.

