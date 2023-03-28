Left Menu

GR Infra lowest bidder for 2 NHAI projects worth Rs 1,613 cr in Karnataka

The project has to be completed within 912 days from the appointed date. The second project of 4 lanes with paved shoulders in Karnataka on HAM mode is of Rs 716.47 crore and has to be executed within 730 days from the date of appointment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 14:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
GR Infraprojects Ltd on Tuesday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for two NHAI projects worth Rs 1,613.84 crore.

The financial bids were opened on March 28, 2023, GR Infraprojects said in a BSE filing.

''Our company has emerged as an L1 bidder in a financial bid for the following tenders invited by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),'' it added.

One of the projects worth Rs 897.37 crore is for the construction of a 4/6 lane bypass in Karnataka on HAM mode package 1 (hybrid annuity mode). The project has to be completed within 912 days from the appointed date. The second project of 4 lanes with paved shoulders in Karnataka on HAM mode is of Rs 716.47 crore and has to be executed within 730 days from the date of appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

