NXP CEO Kurt Sievers meets PM, commits to supporting semiconductor ecosystem in India

NXP Semiconductors President and CEO Kurt Sievers met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India's semiconductor ecosystem and NXP's commitment to being an important player in it, the company said on Wednesday.

NXP said Sievers discussed policy framework, emerging technologies, deepening India's value creation and India's manufacturing capabilities and ambitions.

''It was a privilege to meet with Prime Minister Modi to discuss India's rapidly growing semiconductor development and manufacturing ecosystem. We both agreed that India's electronics manufacturing and design industry has the potential to become a much larger player in the global electronics value chain,'' Sievers said in a statement.

NXP has been in India since last more than 50 years and is engaged in designing semiconductor solutions for global auto, industrial, IoT, and secure edge markets. ''Our talented Indian team has generated hundreds of patents and is a powerhouse of NXP's global network of innovation teams. We are committed to further drive India's value creation for the global electronics industry,'' he said.

Sievers briefed the prime minister on NXP's growth story in India, which includes centres of excellence innovating semiconductor solutions for the auto, industrial, IoT, and edge markets.

Sievers also pledged NXP's support to help develop India's diverse domestic STEM workforce and support the country's startup ecosystem.

''Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government's commitment to being one of the world's largest electronics manufacturing hubs underscores India's recognition of the strategic importance and growth potential of the electronics industry,'' he said.

