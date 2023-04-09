Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot lays foundation stone of Kirari Bus depot

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Kirari Bus depot, which is being constructed to house 140 buses. The depot will be spread across 5.4 acres and will be equipped with all modern facilities, including Electric Vehicle (EV) charging facilities, according to an official statement.

This is part of the Delhi government's plan to construct nine new bus depots across the city to house the continuously increased number of buses, it said.

The Delhi government will spend Rs 160 crore to build the new bus depot at Kirari. This amount includes nearly Rs 40 crore paid to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the acquisition of the land, Rs 40 crore to be paid to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the construction of the depot and nearly Rs 80 crore for the electrification of the depot. Speaking at an event, Gahlot said, “In 2015, Delhi had 5,842 buses which have now increased to 7,379 in 2023. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi was ranked among the top 35 cities with the best public transport in the world.” With most of the land in Delhi being under DDA, it is the commitment of the Kejriwal government to find land parcels for depots to house more than 10,000 buses in the city in the coming times, he said.

''Kirari depot is just one among the total of nine depots to be constructed in Delhi for creating a modern, efficient and sustainable public transportation system,” the minister said.

“The Delhi government will not hesitate to fund such a high cost of 160 crores if it means bringing convenience for the people of Delhi,'' he asserted.

Delhi's new Kirari Bus depot is set to be completed by December 2023, as part of the construction plan for nine new depots in East Vinod Nagar 2, Narela, Daurala, Burari, Savda Ghevra, Kapashera, Gadaipur, and Chattarpur.

