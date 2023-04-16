Left Menu

ESR acquires 38-acre land in Gujarat; to invest Rs 400 cr to build industrial & warehousing park

With USD 156 billion in total assets under management AUM, ESR Groups fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the US.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 23:58 IST
ESR acquires 38-acre land in Gujarat; to invest Rs 400 cr to build industrial & warehousing park
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ESR Group has acquired 38 acres of land in Gujarat and will invest Rs 400 crore to develop an industrial and warehousing park.

The project, located at Sanand in Gujarat, will have a development potential of 1 million square feet, the company said.

ESR Group will invest about Rs 400 crore for construction and development.

This will be ESR's second investment in Gujarat. It had made first investment at Jalisana, a 37-acre project. Abhijit Malkani, the CEO of ESR India, said this new park will add to the state's flourishing industrial ecosystem. ''Gujarat attracts one of the highest foreign direct investments in India and is currently turning into an EV (electrical vehicle) battery manufacturing and assembly centre,'' he said.

The availability of Grade A infrastructure in a strategic location like Sanand is essential for the region's industrial growth and will add to its EV manufacturing capacity, Malkani said.

ESR said there are 25 multinational and 300 domestic companies in this region across various sectors, including automobile, auto ancillaries, FMCG, engineering, plastics, packaging, and electronics.

This project aims to create a focused space for established and emerging EV manufacturing and ancillary units to expand their presence in Ahmedabad, the company added.

ESR India, part of the ESR Group, is one of the leading developers and managers of industrial and logistics real estate with assets under management of about USD 1.7 billion. ESR is APAC's (Asia Pacific) largest real asset manager powered by the new economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With USD 156 billion in total assets under management (AUM), ESR Group's fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the US. ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM (asset under management) of USD 46 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023