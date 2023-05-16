Left Menu

Argentine tourist killed in Mexico machete attack

A tourist from Argentina who was seriously wounded in a May 12 machete attack in Mexico died on Monday, officials said.Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca said the tourist -- whose name was not released -- died of his injuries at a hospital in Mexico City.

Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca said the tourist -- whose name was not released -- died of his injuries at a hospital in Mexico City. However, the Tala Rugby Club based in Cordoba, Argentina wrote in its social media accounts on Monday that one of their players, Benjamín Gamond, had died. A group of three Argentines were attacked by a Mexican man with a machete on May 12 in the hamlet of La Isla, at the mouth of the Laguna de Chacahua, on the Pacific coast. The other two tourists were also wounded in the attack, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Local residents subdued the attacker and turned him over to police. Prosecutors said the suspect is in custody and now faces homicide charges.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive in the attack.

