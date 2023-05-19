Left Menu

Vacate govt land by May 31 or face action: Punjab CM gives ultimatum to squatters

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:24 IST
Vacate govt land by May 31 or face action: Punjab CM gives ultimatum to squatters
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked squatters to vacate government land by May 31 or face action.

The ultimatum comes a day after Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal directed officials to ensure the removal of encroachments from government panchayat land by June 10.

Mann said the state government is committed to freeing land from squatters and an anti-encroachment drive will begin on June 1.

However, if there are houses on such land, people living in them will not be dislocated during the drive, he added.

From day one of assuming office, Mann said, his government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments.

He lamented that previous governments in the state allowed ''affluent people'' to encroach on government land by violating norms and termed it ''unwarranted and undesirable''.

Mann, according to an official statement, said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the state government has so far freed more than 9,000 acres of government land from encroachers.

He said the momentum will be maintained and ''every inch'' of government land under illegal occupation will be vacated by all means.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023