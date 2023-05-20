Left Menu

Projects worth more than Rs 16,000 cr completed in 4 years in Gandhinagar LS seat: Shah

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore were completed within four years in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency after 2019 while projects worth Rs 5,200 crore are in the pipeline in the fifth year.

Underlining BJP's strong push for development, Shah also took potshots at Congress over the alleged slow pace of work when that party was in power.

The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from Saturday, launched various projects worth Rs 400 crore of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation in the state capital.

''In my Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, projects worth Rs 16,563 crore were completed in four years after 2019. This does not include national highways, state highways or any other major projects of the state or Centre. In the fifth year, projects worth Rs 5,200 crore are in the pipeline. This shows BJP's commitment,'' said Shah.

He said a majority of these projects were taken up either by the BJP government or by local bodies proactively and no citizen had approached him or MLAs to undertake such works.

''This is the hallmark of the BJP to give facilities to people even before they demand,'' the home minister said.

Some of the projects launched by Shah included a railway overbridge, staff quarters, the development of a lake in Vavol village, two sewerage treatment plants and a road widening work in Gandhinagar city.

''During the Congress rule, a person would write a letter to the government demanding a road and then win the election by showing that letter to the public. He goes on to win the second term by showing the number of jobs and another election by merely showing some construction material to claim that the work has begun. But, he would lose the fourth election after getting exposed and the road never gets constructed,'' alleged Shah.

He said prime minister Narendra Modi changed the work culture in Gujarat as its chief minister.

''Modi introduced a culture wherein the government, after laying the foundation stone, will finish that project in the same term. Even in Modi's absence, that work culture is still intact in Gujarat. It shows BJP's commitment to development,'' he said.

In the evening, Shah distributed toys to needy children at an anganwadi centre in Gandhinagar. These used toys and games were collected by BJP workers of Gandhinagar from residents under a special drive for children coming from humble backgrounds.

