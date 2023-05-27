Left Menu

UK to focus on enhancing science and innovation ties with India

PTI | London | Updated: 27-05-2023 05:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 05:42 IST
UK to focus on enhancing science and innovation ties with India

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK's Minister of State for South Asia, arrived in India on Saturday for a four-day visit with a focus on strengthening science, research and innovation links.

The visit's focus on science, technology and innovation emphasises the UK's commitment to deepen partnerships in these areas across the globe.

Strengthening the UK-India relationship is a key pillar of the UK's long-term foreign policy, as part of its enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific set out in the Integrated Review, the Foreign Office said.

''The UK and India are trusted partners united by the unique living bridge that closely connects our countries and people," Lord Ahmad said ahead of his visit.

''Building on the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK future relations, we are deepening our collaboration on science and technology, bringing new innovations to both our nations," he said.

The visit comes as India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to boost the current trading relationship worth GBP 36 billion in 2022. The 10th round of FTA talks are set to begin from June 5 in New Delhi.

Lord Ahmad's visit to Rajasthan will be his first trip to his mother's birthplace of Jodhpur as Minister for South Asia and will highlight the region's rich cultural history. He will visit the iconic Mehrangarh Fort, and discuss education, sustainability and gender equality with emerging women leaders. In New Delhi, Lord Ahmad will launch the 'English Skills for Youth' programme, co-developed by the British Council and Microsoft India, which will enhance global employment opportunities for Indian young people, especially young women. The minister will announce the winners of the UK-India Health-Tech Boot Camp boosting health-tech innovations from India.

Christina Scott, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said, ''The UK and India enjoy an invaluable partnership. As we deliver the UK-India Roadmap 2030, we are deepening and accelerating our collaboration on health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.'' ''With India's Presidency of the G20, we have an opportunity also for the UK and India to work together to shape and deliver solutions to global problems." Concluding his visit in Hyderabad, Lord Ahmad will highlight science and tech innovations with trips to T-Hub and T-Works, the technology start-up incubator and prototyping facility which are part of the world's largest innovation campus, and space launch vehicle company Skyroot. He will also visit the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology and discuss further potential for science and technology collaboration with Indian alumni of Chevening, the UK's flagship international scholarship programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023