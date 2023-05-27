Left Menu

AP forest dept to plant mangroves in eight locations on World Environment Day June 5

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:53 IST
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department will take up mangrove planting in eight locations across the state as part of Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) on June 5, commemorating World Environment Day.

MISHTI, announced in Union Budget 2023-24 to promote and conserve mangroves through convergence schemes such as Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), MGNREGA and others is being implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

It is being implemented to enhance the resilience of Indian coasts for protecting coastal life, livelihood and infrastructure against climate change impacts, covering 540 sq km across nine coastal states and four union territories from 2023 to 2028, the government said.

''As part of mission MISHTI, we are taking up mangrove plantation in eight locations in Rajahmundry, Guntur and Tirupati circles in Andhra Pradesh,'' Shanti Priya Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, wildlife told PTI on Saturday.

Local Members of Parliament (MPs), fishing communities, coastal communities, industrialists, civil society organisations as well as the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation will be a part of these ceremonial plantations.

Muthyapalem, Lankevanidibba and Nizampatnam villages from Bapatla district, Bhairavapalem (Kakinada), Gilakaladindi (Krishna), Pallam (Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district), Pulicat Bird Sanctuary, Tada (Tirupati) are the locations identified in the state.

Besides these locations, Pandey said the plantation drive could be taken up in more places in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

