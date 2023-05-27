Left Menu

10 killed in avalanche in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:47 IST
At least 10 people were killed and 25 injured when an avalanche hit the Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, 10 people, including three women were killed in the calamity in the Shunter Top area of Astore district in the mountainous region.

"Rescue work was launched with the help of locals and later the Pakistan Army soldiers also joined the operation," the police said.

GB Chief Secretary Mohiuddin Wani confirmed the mishap and said rescue teams were working in the affected area.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and instructed local authorities to initiate rescue operations.

He called upon the secretary interior, director general of GBDMA (Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority) and other officials to look into the incident immediately.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the avalanche, adding that such incidents were increasing in Pakistan due to the effects of climate change.

"The whole world has to fulfil its responsibility to protect developing countries like Pakistan from these harmful effects," he said.

