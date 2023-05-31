Left Menu

Lumpy skin disease found in cows, several Meghalaya villages declared infected

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:20 IST
Lumpy skin disease found in cows, several Meghalaya villages declared infected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government declared several villages in Ri-Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills district as infected after lumpy skin disease was detected among cows, officials said on Wednesday.

In state capital Shillong, 20 cows died in the Pynthorumkhrah area and samples were sent for tests to confirm if the deaths were caused by lumpy skin disease, they said.

Sumer, Mawlyngkhung, Umpyrdong-Umden, Umkon-Umden, Saiden-Nongpoh and Jyntru-Nongpoh in Umsning block in Ri-Bhoi district and Rangthong in Mawkyrwat block in South West Khasi Hills district were declared infected after samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal turned out to be positive for lumpy skin disease, they said.

The villages were declared infected for disease prevention and control, they added.

Similar symptoms were also found among cows in different villages of East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills districts but locals are yet to inform the veterinary authorities, a local community leader told PTI.

He said the locals believe ''it is sent by the gods'', and it will heal by itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023