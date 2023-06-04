Left Menu

Stricter regulations to promote sustainable development must for mitigating climate change impact: HP Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday said stricter regulations to promote sustainable development and adoption of cleaner technologies are needed to mitigate the effects of climate change.Addressing the North Zone Environment Workshop here, Shukla stressed the need for protected and balanced development for environment protection and asserted that India today emits fewer carbon emissions as compared to the Western countries.Today, the environment in Western countries is unbalanced and it is affecting the entire world.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:32 IST
Shiv Pratap Shukla Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Addressing the 'North Zone Environment Workshop' here, Shukla stressed the need for protected and balanced development for environment protection and asserted that India today emits fewer carbon emissions as compared to the Western countries.

Today, the environment in Western countries is unbalanced and it is affecting the entire world. We need to preserve our green cover and adopt chemical-free agriculture while going back to coarse grains, a statement quoted Shukla as saying.

He said due to rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, population growth and uncontrolled human activities in the northern region, the environmental balance is being affected in a big way and climate change has emerged as a matter of global concern which affects everyone.

He said air pollution and water scarcity are some of the other issues that need attention.

The water sources of the major rivers of the northern region are under threat due to pollution, overuse and encroachment. Rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and community awareness campaigns can go a long way in ensuring a sustainable water supply for future generations, he said.

He also highlighted the significance of safeguarding the fragile ecosystems and biodiversity of the northern region, saying conservation of habitats of endangered species of wildlife should be given priority and activities like deforestation, illegal wildlife trade and habitat destruction should be discouraged.

Shukla said it is important to develop adaptation strategies and build resilience in the face of a changing climate and emphasised the need to raise awareness about climate change, promote sustainable practices and support renewable energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

National President of Arogya Bharti Rakesh Pandit said the environment has great importance in everyone's lives.

Our culture and tradition make us more aware of environmental protection. But, one-sided development has turned us away from it and deforestation, urbanisation, industrialisation, and rampant use of plastic have adversely affected the environment, he said.

