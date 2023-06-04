Left Menu

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:40 IST
Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar, no casualties reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An under-construction bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Sunday, prompting the state government to direct the building construction department to initiate an enquiry into the incident, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the collapse of the Aguwani -Sultanganj bridge that connects Bhagalpur with Khagaria district, he said.

''The incident occurred when four-five pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed into the Ganga river,'' the official said.

Talking to PTI, Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, “Yes, I have received the information that 4-5 pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed. The administration is in touch with officials of the concerned department.'' Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the Building Construction Department's Additional Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit to constitute an enquiry committee to investigate the matter and take strict action against the erring officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

