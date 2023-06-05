19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mine worker dormitory
A landslide tore through a mining companys worker dormitory early Sunday morning in southwestern China, killing 19 people, authorities said. Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
A landslide tore through a mining company's worker dormitory early Sunday morning in southwestern China, killing 19 people, authorities said. The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province's Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks. More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon. Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV. With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation, engineering projects and mining operations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leshan
- China
- Jinkaiyuan
- CCTV
- Sichuan province's
ALSO READ
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
Australian PM backs G7 on 'de-risking' trade with China
G7's China investment continues even as members 'de-risk' - Germany's Scholz
China slams G7 statement; lodges protest against brazen interference in its internal affairs
China now interfering in J&K affairs which only Pakistan used to do. This is what BJP has done by abrogating Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti.