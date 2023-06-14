Left Menu

Tripura undertakes survey to increase fish production

To boost fish production in Tripura, the fisheries department has undertaken a statewide survey to identify non-functional water bodies which can be used for developing pisciculture, a minister said on Wednesday.The northeastern state, where individual fish consumption stands at 19 kg on an average every year, produces 8,284 MT of fish annually against its annual demand of 1,11,714 MT.The deficit is met from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Bangladesh.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:09 IST
Tripura undertakes survey to increase fish production
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To boost fish production in Tripura, the fisheries department has undertaken a statewide survey to identify non-functional water bodies which can be used for developing pisciculture, a minister said on Wednesday.

The northeastern state, where individual fish consumption stands at 19 kg on an average every year, produces 8,284 MT of fish annually against its annual demand of 1,11,714 MT.

The deficit is met from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Bangladesh. At present, the state has functional water bodies for fish production spread over 37,957 hectare. A target has been fixed to develop pisciculture in water bodies covering an area of 100 hectare.

“The demand for fish has increased from 96,454 MT in 2016-17 to 1,11,714 MT in 2022-23 in Tripura due to an increase in population and other factors. Likewise, fish production has also shot up from 72,271 MT to 82,084 MT,” Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das said at a press conference.

“In the course of review meetings, it came to light that there are several water bodies which are not being used for pisciculture. If the unused water bodies are made functional, fish production is likely to double in the state”, Das said.

The department has already taken several steps to increase fish production in the state to reduce the dependence on fish supply from outside the state.

Admitting that resource constraint is an obstacle for carrying out the survey, Das said he has already taken up the issue of financial help with the Centre.

“Once the survey is completed, a comprehensive plan will be chalked out and sent to the Centre for financial assistance”, he said.

Das also voiced concern over the quality of fish sourced from Bangladesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

“It takes considerable time to transport fish from Andhra Pradesh to Agartala through roadways. They might be using chemicals for preserving the fish during the long journey. We don't know whether fish coming from outside the state is safe for consumption. These issues can be resolved if our state increases fish production and we are working on it”, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023