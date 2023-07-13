Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:30 IST
Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, adds to waterlogging in city
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the national capital again on Thursday, adding to the severe waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city.

Brief spells of light rainfall occurred in parts of central and south Delhi like Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas and Jangpura.

''Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains/thundershowers are expected in Delhi on Thursday,'' the weather department said.

While the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 1 pm stood at 73 (satisfactory category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 90 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the national capital also recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days. The water level shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres, 18 hours earlier than expected.

On Tuesday, the Yamuna swelled to 208.62 metres, surpassing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago.

The raging river inundated nearby streets, impacted public and private infrastructure, road and rail traffic and caused immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

Curbs have also been placed for the entry of vehicles into the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

