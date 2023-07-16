Left Menu

Extreme heat, excessive rainfall forecast across large swath of US

Scientists say fossil fuel-driven climate change is heralding more extreme weather like that seen in the U.S. in recent days, warning that the world needs to drastically cut carbon emissions to prevent its catastrophic effects. EVEN MORE RAIN The National Weather Service (NWS) said parts of New England and the Mid-Atlantic areas will get hit with storms "capable of producing torrential rainfall" ahead of a cold front approaching from the west.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 21:07 IST
Extreme heat, excessive rainfall forecast across large swath of US
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Nearly a quarter of the population in the U.S. is under warnings for extreme heat on Sunday, while an already rain-soaked New England braces for more downpours, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. The heat warnings spread from the Pacific northwest, down through California, through the Southwest and into the Deep South and Florida. Temperatures of over 115 Fahrenheit (46 Celsius) are forecast for areas of southern California's high desert, along with Arizona and Nevada. The NWS said widespread record-breaking high temperatures are likely to be recorded across the Southwest, in the western Gulf Coast and also in south Florida. Temperatures between 100 F and 110 F are forecast for portions of the Pacific Northwest. That could be particularly dangerous for an area unaccustomed to excessive heat, as many homes do not have central air conditioning, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The extreme heat in the U.S., with warnings for over 80 million people, is being caused by a mass of high pressure air sitting like a dome atop impacted areas, which blocks any rain storms from moving in to provide cooler weather, the NWS said. Little relief from the heat is in sight.

"The combination of sizzling temperatures and oppressively high dew points will result in sultry heat throughout the South into the upcoming week," the NWS wrote. Scientists say fossil fuel-driven climate change is heralding more extreme weather like that seen in the U.S. in recent days, warning that the world needs to drastically cut carbon emissions to prevent its catastrophic effects.

EVEN MORE RAIN The National Weather Service (NWS) said parts of New England and the Mid-Atlantic areas will get hit with storms "capable of producing torrential rainfall" ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. The areas under risk include major cities like New York, Boston and Philadelphia. "Given some parts of the Northeast contain saturated and sensitive soils from recent heavy rainfall over the past 10 days, this is a setup primed to produce flash flooding that could be significant in affected areas," the NWS said in a Sunday morning forecast. The NWS said the northeast could experience impassable roadways, tornadoes and even mudslides in some areas of higher terrain. At least three people were swept away and killed by a flash flood on Saturday in Upper Makefield Township in Pennsylvania, about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia, local police said in a written statement. Rescuers said Sunday they are searching for another three or four people who are unaccounted for in the area. Flooding inundated the northeast in recent days, with Vermont in particular reporting catastrophic flooding in its capital Montpelier, which is under a flash flood warning again on Sunday.

Outside of the northeast, the NWS forecast heavy rains for some stretches of the central plains and the middle Mississippi Valley, along with eastern Texas, some portions of Arkansas and Louisiana and parts of the Gulf Coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023