Suspect charged with decade-old murders on New York's Long Island

A man has been charged with the murders of three women in New York more than a decade ago and leaving their bodies near a Long Island beach, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said on Friday. Eleven sets of human remains were found in 2010 and 2011 along an isolated stretch of Gilgo Beach on an Atlantic barrier island about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of New York City.

Biden's election war chest trails Trump's in size, filings show

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign ended last month with about $20 million in the bank, just trailing the $22 million plus reported by Republican front-runner Donald Trump, according to financial disclosures released on Saturday. The disclosures filed to the Federal Election Commission point to a competitive money race ahead of the November 2024 presidential election.

Summer-tested Phoenix braves relentless wave of extreme heat

Michael Shields has serviced swimming pools in the Phoenix area for years, enough time to hone a strategy for surviving the brutal heat that descends on this Arizona desert city every summer. He typically rises at 4 a.m., covers himself in protective clothing, loads up on electrolyte drinks and drenches his hands and face in sunscreen. Ready to face the inferno, he arrives at his first customer's home well before dawn, when the temperature is already in the mid-90s Fahrenheit.

Senators move to require release of US government UFO records

The Senate in the coming days is expected to consider a bipartisan measure that would compel the U.S. government to publicly release records relating to possible UFO sightings after decades of stonewalling. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has teamed up with Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican, in leading an effort to force the disclosure of information relating to what the government officially calls "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAPs. Their 64-page proposal is modeled after a 1992 U.S. law spelling out the handling of records related to the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy.

US Senate leader Schumer wants to sanction China over fentanyl

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will push to include in upcoming defense policy legislation a bipartisan amendment to sanction China over its alleged role in producing the synthetic opioid fentanyl, he said on Sunday. Schumer blamed China for much of the fentanyl that U.S. authorities say is responsible for the overdose deaths of tens of thousands of Americans. He said the drug comes from production sites in China "with the total acceptance and acquiescence of the Chinese government."

Flash floods in US northeast, heat warnings for 25% of population

An already rain-soaked New England braced for more downpours, with four people dead from flooding, and the National Weather Service warned of extreme heat for nearly a quarter of the U.S. population. The NWS said parts of New England and the Mid-Atlantic areas will get hit with storms "capable of producing torrential rainfall" ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. The areas under risk include major cities like New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

Strong earthquake strikes Alaska peninsula, tsunami warning lifted

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, and a tsunami warning for nearby regions was issued but later withdrawn. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System withdrew a warning it had issued for coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

Third-party No Labels will not be a 'spoiler' in 2024 election, chair says

The third-party No Labels group will stay out of the 2024 U.S. presidential race if polling shows its candidate would play a "spoiler" role by helping to elect either the Democratic or Republican nominee, co-chairman Joe Lieberman said on Sunday.

The group will on Monday release what it calls a "common sense" agenda of policies meant to help unite the country behind a cooperative moderate alternative to the partisanship that characterizes contemporary U.S. politics.

