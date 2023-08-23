Five reasons why Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan is an ideal option to grow your practice

Doctors rank as some of the most esteemed and indispensable members in our community. They dedicate immense effort towards preserving lives, treating ailments, and enhancing the health of those under their care. However, being a doctor also comes with many challenges and expenses, such as setting up or expanding a clinic, buying new equipment, pursuing higher education, or meeting personal needs.

To overcome these financial hurdles, doctors need a reliable and convenient financing option that suits their specific needs and goals. That is why Bajaj Finance offers doctor loans, a customised loan created for medical professionals like you.

Here are five reasons why doctor loans are the best financing option for doctors: 3 unique variants Bajaj Finance offers three different types of doctor loans - Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, and Flexi Hybrid Loan. You can choose the one that works best for you based on your cash flow and repayment capacity. A Term Loan is a regular loan where you pay fixed EMIs throughout the tenure. A Flexi Term Loan allows you to borrow and repay multiple times from your sanctioned limit as per your needs. A Flexi Hybrid Loan lets you pay only interest as EMI for the initial period and principal later.

Loan of up to Rs. 55 lakh You can get loan amounts starting from Rs. 50,000 up to Rs. 55 lakh to manage your small or large expenses. Whether you want to renovate your clinic, upgrade your equipment, or expand your practice, you can do it all with our doctor loan.

Convenient tenures of up to 8 years You can repay your doctor loan with flexible repayment options ranging from 12 months to 96 months. This way, you can choose a tenure that suits your budget and cash flow without putting any strain on your finances.

Money in your bank account in 48 hours* You do not have to wait for long to get your doctor loan approved and disbursed. In most cases, you will get your loan amount credited to your bank account within 48 hours* of approval. All you need to do is fill an online application form, submit some basic documents, and get instant approval.

No collateral required You do not have to pledge any asset or provide any guarantor to apply for Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loans. These are unsecured loans that do not require any collateral or security. This means you can get the funds you need without risking your personal or professional assets.

Our doctor loan interest rates are designed to help you achieve your professional and personal aspirations with ease and convenience. You can check your eligibility and apply online by visiting the Bajaj Finserv website. You can also check the loan interest rate and other charges on the website before applying.

Whether you want to expand your practice, upgrade your skills, or fulfil your personal aspirations, Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan can help you do it all. By utilising the loan, you can aim to enhance the quality of care you provide, expand your patient base, and strengthen the financial foundation of your medical practice.

