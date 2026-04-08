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The Kremlin Welcomes U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

The Kremlin expressed approval of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and anticipates that it will allow time to resume peace talks regarding Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hopes for direct U.S.-Iran contacts in the near future to continue peace discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:10 IST
The Kremlin Welcomes U.S.-Iran Ceasefire
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  • Russia

The Kremlin has expressed its approval of the recently announced ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, with hopes of it paving the way for renewed peace talks concerning Ukraine.

During a briefing to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the significance of direct contacts between the U.S. and Iran in the coming days to further peace discussions.

The Russian government is optimistic that this ceasefire will facilitate a broader dialogue and eventual peace resolution over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

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