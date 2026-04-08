Bombay HC declares Election Commission's notification for April 9 Ponda assembly bypoll in Goa as null and void.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Bombay HC declares Election Commission's notification for April 9 Ponda assembly bypoll in Goa as null and void.
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