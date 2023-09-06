Left Menu

G-20 Presidency strengthens India's position as one of best global investment destinations: Dheeraj Hinduja

The G20 Presidency further enhances focus on India which has become one of the best destinations to invest globally, Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said on Wednesday.The Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland is the second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:35 IST
G-20 Presidency strengthens India's position as one of best global investment destinations: Dheeraj Hinduja
  • Country:
  • India

The G20 Presidency further enhances focus on India which has become one of the best destinations to invest globally, Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said on Wednesday.

The Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland is the second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in the country. The Chennai-headquartered USD 4.5-billion firm is the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th largest manufacturers of trucks.

In an interaction with PTI, Hinduja said the current leadership of the country has put India on the global map.

''India has become the destination that many global investors are looking at and having the presidency of G20 further puts highlight on the country,'' he noted.

Hinduja stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country on the forefront of welcoming investors into the country.

''India is today one of the best destinations for investments. When you see around the world it is either recessionary trends or very low growth rates, whereas we are well positioned,'' he said.

Hinduja noted that demographically the country has a young population which is again a positive factor.

''We are growing at 6.5 or 7 per cent and I think we are doing much better than many other parts of the world,'' he added.

The G20 summit, which will see leaders from all across the globe deliberating on important matters, is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023