Rajasthan govt approves Rs 256.46 cr for construction of bridge on Chambal river in Kota

The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 256.46 crore for the construction of a high-level bridge on Chambal river in Kota district.

The bridge will be constructed on state highway 120 in Gothra Kalan village after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave his approval, an official statement said. The chief minister had earlier allocated Rs 165 crore for the project in the budget, it said.

The bridge will enable a shorter travel distance and aid in people's convenience, the statement said.

The state government also gave a financial approval of Rs 232.10 crore for 139 road construction works in 19 districts.

According to the statement, the amount will be used for 21 roads each in Barmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur, 20 in Jaisalmer, 12 in Nagaur, six each in Jhunjhunu, Churu, Jodhpur and Hanumangarh, five in Chittorgarh, four in Kota, three in Pali, two in Alwar and one road each in Tonk, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Dholpur and Ajmer districts.

