CM Gehlot sanctions Rs 16.26 crore for upgradation of Udaipur-based cultural institution

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 17:43 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 16.26 crore for the upgradation works of Bharatiya Lok Kala Mandal, Udaipur.

The Bharatiya Lok Kala Mandal describes itself as a cultural institution engaged in studying folk art, culture, songs and festivals of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and to popularise and propagate folk arts, folk dances and folk literature.

''The state government is continuously taking important decisions in the interest of promoting folk arts as well as in the interest of the institutions working for the preservation and promotion of these arts,'' an official statement read.

In this sequence, Chief Minister Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 16.26 crore for various upgradation works in the Bharatiya Lok Kala Mandal, Udaipur, it said.

According to the proposal, various upgradation works will be done in the Bharatiya Lok Kala Mandal at a cost of Rs 16.26 crore. These include works like puppet theatre, civil work in the main building, interior work, elevator construction etc. For these works, Rs 8 crore will be spent from the City Development Trust, Udaipur and the remaining Rs 8.26 crore will be spent from the Tourism Development Fund.

This approval will not only expand the facilities in Bharatiya Lok Kala Mandal, Udaipur but will also help in promoting and preserving the folk arts of the state, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

