One lakh poor people in Haryana to get houses: CM Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:52 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Furthering its efforts to support the underprivileged in the state, the Haryana government has prepared a plan to provide houses to one lakh poor people, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Khattar's announcement came during a programme in Samalkha, Panipat late on Monday evening, where he said the state government is continually striving to provide essential necessities to its citizens, a statement issued here on Tuesday said.

In this regard, with the aim of providing shelter to the underprivileged, the government has formulated a plan under which 1 lakh poor people will be provided with homes, he said.

However, no timeline for the project was mentioned in the official statement.

The chief minister said the government is committed to extending the benefits of various schemes to eligible citizens, the release added.

These schemes encompass a range of welfare programmes, pension schemes, student scholarships, Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojna and housing projects, all designed to ensure the well-being of the population, he added.

Khattar further stated that the inception of the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', a scheme that provides identity cards to families, has streamlined the distribution of essential resources like ration cards and pensions to citizens from the comfort of their homes. The government has also taken strong measures to curb corruption in government jobs, thereby promoting transparency and fairness, he added.

