Man receives burn wounds while putting out fire in flat in his building in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 43-year-old man received burn wounds while putting out a fire in a flat in his residential building in Thane on Friday evening, civic officials said.

Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said a fire broke out following a cooking gas leakage in a flat in a building in the Kalwa locality at around 6 pm.

Before firefighters could reach the spot, one of the building's residents, Shatrughan Thacker, rushed out of his home and started dousing the flames and in the process received burn injuries, he said.

Later, firemen and RDMC personnel put out the blaze, which destroyed cloths and other materials in the flat, Tadvi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

