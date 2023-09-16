UAW labor talks resume; Stellantis hikes wage offer

Talks between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit Three automakers resumed on Saturday, a day after the union began targeted strikes at three U.S. auto plants.

The four-year labor deal between the union and General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis expired at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday. Stellantis said on Saturday it has hiked its offer, proposing cumulative raises of nearly 21% over the four-and-a-half-year contract term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)