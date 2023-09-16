UAW labor talks resume; Stellantis hikes wage offer
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:16 IST
Talks between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit Three automakers resumed on Saturday, a day after the union began targeted strikes at three U.S. auto plants.
The four-year labor deal between the union and General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis expired at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday. Stellantis said on Saturday it has hiked its offer, proposing cumulative raises of nearly 21% over the four-and-a-half-year contract term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- General Motors
- Chrysler
- U.S.
- Ford Motor
- Stellantis
- Detroit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
Tennis-Jabeur holds off Bouzkova to reach U.S. Open fourth round
Tennis-Jabeur holds off Bouzkova to reach U.S. Open fourth round
Tennis-Medvedev works U.S. Open graveyard shift to reach last 16
WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Alcaraz passes test while Medvedev works U.S. Open graveyard shift