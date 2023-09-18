Left Menu

Haryana to bring policy to tackle illegal commercialisation in residential areas: CM

Haryana government will bring a policy to tackle the rampant proliferation of unauthorised commercial establishments in residential areas, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.Speaking at an event in Ambala, the chief minister said an Integrated Command and Control Centre will be set up in the city to enhance security and traffic management.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:35 IST
Haryana to bring policy to tackle illegal commercialisation in residential areas: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana government will bring a policy to tackle the ''rampant proliferation'' of unauthorised commercial establishments in residential areas, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Ambala, the chief minister said an Integrated Command and Control Centre will be set up in the city to enhance security and traffic management. It will be modelled after similar centres in Gurugram and Karnal.

Acknowledging the ''rampant proliferation'' of commercial establishments and showrooms encroaching upon designated residential zones, Khattar said the government is gearing up to unveil a comprehensive policy aimed at rectifying this situation.

''Under this policy, areas that have already been transformed into commercial spaces within residential zones will be officially designated as commercial areas,'' Khattar said.

He also directed the Karnal deputy commissioner to conduct a city-wide survey and ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in areas lacking surveillance. These cameras will be integrated into the Police Integrated Command and Control Centre, said Khattar.

Highlighting his government's achievements, the chief minister said with the radical IT reforms, the BJP-led government has accomplished more development work at a reduced cost compared to previous governments.

''The present state government has successfully curtailed systemic inefficiencies, making services more accessible to citizens,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023