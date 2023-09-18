Left Menu

US Representative Wexton won't seek reelection after new diagnosis

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:36 IST
US Representative Wexton won't seek reelection after new diagnosis

U.S. Representative Jennifer Wexton, a Virginia Democrat, on Monday said she would not seek reelection after doctors updated her diagnosis to a more serious condition, which she likened to "Parkinson's (disease) on steroids." The 55-year-old congresswoman, who represents a suburban area of Northern Virginia near Washington, said she would serve out her current two-year term, which ends in January 2025, but would spend time with her family and friends instead of running again.

The third-term congresswoman announced in April that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson's but would continue to work while being treated for the disease, which was affecting her speech. After finding the treatment was not as effective as had been hoped, doctors updated her diagnosis to progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), she said in a statement on Monday, calling the condition "a kind of Parkinson's on steroids."

"I've always believed that honesty is the most important value in public service, so I want to be honest with you now, this new diagnosis is a tough one. There is no 'getting better' with PSP," she said, announcing her decision on Monday. "I'm heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved." PSP is a neurological disorder that affects body movements, causing problems with walking, eye movement, and swallowing and worsens over time. The rare condition is characterized by symptoms that are similar to Parkinson's but more difficult to treat.

"There is currently no treatment that effectively stops or slows the progression of PSP, and symptoms usually do not respond well to medications," the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke said on its website. Wexton flipped a seat held by Republicans for decades in 2018 as voters veered away from then-President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023