HCLTech announces USD 5 mn grant under CSR initiative to combat climate in Americas

Scaling up its CSR initiative to address climate issues at the global level, HCLTech on Tuesday announced a grant of USD 5 million over five years for combating climate change and restoring ecosystems and biodiversity across the Americas.For the last eight years, the HCLTech Grant program has been supporting India-based NGOs, and now the same has been scaled for implementation in the Americas, the company said in a statement.Every year, three NGOs with innovative and sustainable projects will receive a grant of USD 1 million.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:41 IST
Scaling up its CSR initiative to address climate issues at the global level, HCLTech on Tuesday announced a grant of USD 5 million over five years for combating climate change and restoring ecosystems and biodiversity across the Americas.

For the last eight years, the HCLTech Grant program has been supporting India-based NGOs, and now the same has been scaled for implementation in the Americas, the company said in a statement.

Every year, three NGOs with innovative and sustainable projects will receive a grant of USD 1 million. One NGO will receive USD 5,00,000, while two others will receive USD 2,50,000 each. NGOs will be selected through a rigorous screening process, it added. ''Through this programme, we aim to accelerate innovation in climate projects and build a sustainable planet. Our ambition is to identify organisations that are truly making an impact at the grassroots and help them scale their unique projects,'' said Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech.

HCLFoundation delivers the corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda of HCLTech in India.

Eligible NGOs from 10 countries -- the US, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Brazil, Panama, Peru, Argentina, and Columbia -- are invited to apply for this edition of the grant.

Globally, HCLTech has collaborated with some of the most well-known non-profits to help scale their impact, including Feeding America, the European Food Banks Federation, Girl Up, One Tree Planted, the UpLink Innovation Platform of the World Economic Forum, and many others.

