Left Menu

Human rights experts: Humanity facing ‘unprecedented global toxic emergency’

UN News | Updated: 22-09-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 23:37 IST
Human rights experts: Humanity facing ‘unprecedented global toxic emergency’
The consequences of poor chemicals and waste management worldwide are fuelling an "unprecedented global toxic emergency", independent UN human rights experts have warned, ahead of a major summit next week. The fifth session of the International Conference on Chemicals Management (ICCM-5), organized by UN environment programme UNEP and hosted by Germany, kicks off in Bonn on Monday. "ICCM-5 is expected to be a watershed moment for international cooperation on chemicals and wastes", said a statement released by the group of more than 30 experts. ## 'Once in a generation' chance "It is a once in a generation opportunity to deliver a robust outcome to confront the global toxic tide." They urged those attending the conference to be guided by human rights principles in line with a "post-2020 global policy framework on the sound management of chemicals and wastes." Tweet URL > UN_SPExperts According to the experts, "the threats of infertility, deadly illnesses, neurological and other disabilities resulting from exposure to hazardous chemicals and wastes, reveal the widespread and systematic denial of basic human rights for countless persons and groups in vulnerable situations." The experts went on to list people who are mostly exposed to these toxic environments, including workers, women and children, the poor and Indigenous Peoples. ## 'Toxification' must stop "Humanity cannot afford to further aggravate the toxification of the planet," the experts added. "For ICCM-5 to deliver the ambition and strength needed to overcome the global toxic emergency facing humanity, it needs to explicitly embrace a human rights-based approach," the group of UN experts warned. Special Rapporteurs and other UN experts are not UN staff and are independent from any government or organisation. They serve in their individual capacity and receive no salary for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023