Mindspace Business Parks REIT demolishes 2 old buildings in Hyderabad using implosion technology

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Saturday said it demolished two old buildings in Hyderabad within six to eight seconds using implosion technology.

Mindspace REIT said in a statement that it has leveraged the ''Implosion Technology'' to demolish two ageing buildings located at Mindspace Madhapur. The structures with a legacy of around 18 years were successfully dismantled on the Saturday morning, it added.

''This feat of engineering, saw the buildings being safely and efficiently brought down in just 6-8 seconds, a stark contrast to the traditional demolition process that typically spans 3-4 months...,'' Mindspace REIT said.

The company will develop new buildings, comprising 1.6 million square feet area on this land parcel. The new asset is expected to be completed by third quarter of 2026-27 fiscal.

''The process of implosion entails the precise placement of explosive materials and the orchestrated timing of their detonation. This technique is employed to ensure that a structure collapses in, on itself, within a matter of seconds, while minimizing any potential physical damage to its immediate surroundings,'' the statement said. Mumbai-based Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, got listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020. It owns office portfolios in Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It has a total leasable area of 32.1 million square feet in portfolio, comprising of 25.9 million square feet of completed area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)