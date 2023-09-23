Left Menu

Mindspace Business Parks REIT demolishes 2 old buildings in Hyderabad using implosion technology

The structures with a legacy of around 18 years were successfully dismantled on the Saturday morning, it added.This feat of engineering, saw the buildings being safely and efficiently brought down in just 6-8 seconds, a stark contrast to the traditional demolition process that typically spans 3-4 months..., Mindspace REIT said.The company will develop new buildings, comprising 1.6 million square feet area on this land parcel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:45 IST
Mindspace Business Parks REIT demolishes 2 old buildings in Hyderabad using implosion technology
  • Country:
  • India

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Saturday said it demolished two old buildings in Hyderabad within six to eight seconds using implosion technology.

Mindspace REIT said in a statement that it has leveraged the ''Implosion Technology'' to demolish two ageing buildings located at Mindspace Madhapur. The structures with a legacy of around 18 years were successfully dismantled on the Saturday morning, it added.

''This feat of engineering, saw the buildings being safely and efficiently brought down in just 6-8 seconds, a stark contrast to the traditional demolition process that typically spans 3-4 months...,'' Mindspace REIT said.

The company will develop new buildings, comprising 1.6 million square feet area on this land parcel. The new asset is expected to be completed by third quarter of 2026-27 fiscal.

''The process of implosion entails the precise placement of explosive materials and the orchestrated timing of their detonation. This technique is employed to ensure that a structure collapses in, on itself, within a matter of seconds, while minimizing any potential physical damage to its immediate surroundings,'' the statement said. Mumbai-based Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, got listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020. It owns office portfolios in Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It has a total leasable area of 32.1 million square feet in portfolio, comprising of 25.9 million square feet of completed area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023