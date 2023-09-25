Left Menu

MCD House to meet on September 26, 'redevelopment' of old Gandhi Nagar market likely to be on agenda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:21 IST
MCD House to meet on September 26, 'redevelopment' of old Gandhi Nagar market likely to be on agenda
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The ''redevelopment'' of the old Gandhi Nagar market is likely to be on the agenda during the next meeting of the municipal House in Delhi on Tuesday, sources said. The legacy market is renowned as Asia's largest readymade garments and textile hub.

The House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is scheduled to meet on September 26, the civic body said on Monday.

A source said the ''redevelopment of the old Gandhi Nagar market is likely to be on the agenda''.

The market share of the Gandhi Nagar hub in the garments trade has been ''declining over the years due to insufficient infrastructure'', the source said and added the aim is to redevelop it along the lines of the Chandni Chowk market.

The MCD also said 24,835 complaints have been received via the MCD 311 app and 23,498 of those -- about 95 per cent -- resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

