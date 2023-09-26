Left Menu

Flooding in the Mexican state of Jalisco leaves 7 people dead and 9 others missing

Roads and homes were also damaged by the flood, which followed heavy rain in the region.The Jalocote runs through a small town of just over 200 residents into Autln de Navarro, a municipality in the southern coastal region of Jalisco.Municipal firefighters, the Red Cross and emergency responders from three nearby cities were able to rescue three people from the water, according to Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 26-09-2023 03:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 03:49 IST
Flooding in the Mexican state of Jalisco leaves 7 people dead and 9 others missing

Flooding in the western Mexico state of Jalisco killed at least seven people and left nine others missing.

Emergency personnel arrived early Monday afternoon after the Jalocote stream overflowed its banks, according to the state of Jalisco on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Roads and homes were also damaged by the flood, which followed heavy rain in the region.

The Jalocote runs through a small town of just over 200 residents into Autlán de Navarro, a municipality in the southern coastal region of Jalisco.

Municipal firefighters, the Red Cross and emergency responders from three nearby cities were able to rescue three people from the water, according to Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro. With the help of rescue dogs, drones and a medical helicopter, authorities are continuing to search for the remaining nine missing locals.

"Currently the creek is no longer swollen, but there continues to be a large influx of water," Alfaro said via X just before noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023