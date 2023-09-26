Left Menu

Women angry with opposition parties for calling women's reservation bill a 'jumla': Union minister Kishore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:42 IST
Women angry with opposition parties for calling women's reservation bill a 'jumla': Union minister Kishore
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Kaushal Kishore on Tuesday claimed women in the country are getting angry with the Congress and other opposition parties for calling the women's reservation bill a ''jumla'' (gimmick), and said the legislation will come into force in 2029 after the census and delimitation exercises are completed.

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod last week.

The 128th Constitution amendment bill, called the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will be implemented after a delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on the census, which the government has said will be commissioned next year.

Asked about the claims of opposition leaders that the women's reservation bill was just a gimmick, Kishore told PTI, ''The Congress and other opposition parties think it is a jumla, so let it be. The women of the country are getting angry with such statements of opposition parties.'' The women of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the issue of the bill and they are celebrating its passage in Parliament, the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs said.

He said the legislation will come into force in 2029 after the census and delimitation exercises are completed.

Kishore was speaking after inaugurating the exhibition of 'India Smart Cities Conclave 2023' in Indore.

According to officials, the exhibition presents a glimpse of projects which won in the 'India Smart Cities Awards Contest 2022'.

On the second day of the event on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu will present awards to states, cities and partner organisations associated with these projects, they said. These include the event host Indore, which has been adjudged the best among 100 smart cities in the country.

More than 6,000 works worth over Rs 1.1 lakh crore have been completed so far under the Smart City project launched in the country in 2015 and nearly 2,000 remaining works are targeted to be completed by June 30, 2024, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023