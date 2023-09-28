Left Menu

Mamata says past injuries continue to dog her, but she doesn’t let pain affect work

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the various injuries she has received during her long political career of protests often surface, but she never allows the pain to come in the way of work.Banerjee, who made a pre-recorded speech at the TV9 Bangla Nakshatra Samman here on Wednesday, said the recipients of the award have made the state proud with their achievements.I withstood many physical injuries in 34 years of political life during which I was attacked many a time.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 08:59 IST
Mamata says past injuries continue to dog her, but she doesn’t let pain affect work
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the various injuries she has received during her long political career of protests often surface, but she never allows ''the pain to come in the way of work''.

Banerjee, who made a pre-recorded speech at the 'TV9 Bangla Nakshatra Samman' here on Wednesday, said the recipients of the award have made the state proud with their achievements.

''I withstood many physical injuries in 34 years of political life during which I was attacked many a time. These wounds often create problems as the pain revives. But I never let the pain come in the way of my work,'' she said.

The chief minister has been advised to take rest for 10 days by doctors after various old injuries caused her problems during her recent two-nation official tour.

Eminent personalities, including painter Jogen Choudhury, writer Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, poet Joy Goswami, classical vocalist Ajay Chakraborty, elocutionists Jagannath Basu and Urmimala Basu, magician PC Sorcar Junior and NASA scientist Amitava Ghosh, were bestowed with the 'Nakshatra Samman' for their contribution in respective fields.

The celebrated 70-year-old poet Goswami revealed that he still hunts for the right words and expressions every time he writes despite having started as early as 11.

Scientist Ghosh said the recent Chandrayaan 3 success has enhanced the country's standing, and most members of the global scientific community were happy with the work done by their Indian colleagues as this would help India move towards more missions to different planets, including the Venus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023