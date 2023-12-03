Tsunami waves of 40 cm observed in Japan after Philippine quake -weather agency
Tsunami waves of 40 cm (1.3 feet) were observed on Japan's Hachijojima island, some 290 km (180 miles) south of Tokyo, after a major earthquake in the Philippines, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Sunday.
The agency had earlier warned that the waves could reach a metre (3 feet) in height.
