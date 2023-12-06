Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Uttarakhand investors summit in Dehradun, CM Dhami reviews preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit - 2023 in Dehradun on December 8 as the hill state looks to boost investment in the coming years, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.Modi will inaugurate the two-day summit at 10.30 am on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:20 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit - 2023 in Dehradun on December 8 as the hill state looks to boost investment in the coming years, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Modi will inaugurate the two-day summit at 10.30 am on Friday. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in its statement.

The summit, with a theme of ''Peace to Prosperity'', is a step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination.

The summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world. It will witness participation of Union ministers and ambassadors of various countries along with leading industrialists, among others, the PMO statement said. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the summit, according to an official release.

Dehradun is being beautified for over a fortnight ahead of the event. The arterial roads have been renovated and the damaged dividers and pavements repaired. All arrangements for organising the summit should be completed on time, Dhami told officials.

This is a big event for the state, he said.

Dhami held a number of roadshows in major cities across the country and in the UK's London and Birmingham in the run-up to the summit to lure investors to the state. Investment MoUs worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore have already been signed with various companies to invest in the state, he said.

Efforts are being made now to implement the MoUs that have the potential to create employment opportunities for the locals, Dhami added.

