Brigade Group to build office complex in Bengaluru worth Rs 500 crore

Realty firm Brigade Group will develop an office complex in Bengaluru worth Rs 500 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday informed that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop a premium 'Grade A' office space on Sankey Road in Bengaluru's Central Business District.

''With a developable area of around 0.20 million square feet, the project has a gross development value of around Rs 500 crore,'' it added.

''This development aligns seamlessly with our commitment to expanding our commercial portfolio,'' Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director at Brigade Enterprises, said.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of India's leading property developers.

Brigade has completed over 80 million square feet area across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, GIFT City-Gujarat, and Thiruvananthapuram.

It has a presence in residential, office, retail and hospitality segments of real estate.

