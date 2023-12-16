Left Menu

DC firefighters battle blaze in historic firehouse near US Capitol

DC Fire posted on social media that an adjacent four-story building that is part of new complex attached to the firehouse was also well involved. The department said several adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution, but the fire appeared to be contained as of 9 p.m. EST.About 25 fire trucks and 125 firefighters, including some from nearby Montgomery County in Maryland, responded to the blaze.According to the nonprofit DC Preservation League, Old Engine Company No. 12 was built in 1896.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2023 08:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 08:38 IST
DC firefighters battle blaze in historic firehouse near US Capitol
  • Country:
  • United States

Firefighters in Washington, D.C., on Friday battled a three-alarm fire that started in a three-story former firehouse under renovation near the U.S. Capitol.

DC Fire and EMS said one firefighter declared mayday and was rescued. No injuries were reported.

The fire began Friday evening in Old Engine Company No. 12, now a landmark historic site along North Capitol Street in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department, told The Washington Post that the fire may have been fueled by a gas line and it was well along by the time firefighters arrived. DC Fire posted on social media that an adjacent four-story building that is part of new complex attached to the firehouse was also "well involved." The department said several adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution, but the fire appeared to be contained as of 9 p.m. EST.

About 25 fire trucks and 125 firefighters, including some from nearby Montgomery County in Maryland, responded to the blaze.

According to the nonprofit DC Preservation League, Old Engine Company No. 12 was built in 1896. It was vacated by the fire department in 1987.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023