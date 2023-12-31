Dense fog envelopes Punjab, Haryana, affects normal life

Day temperatures dropped sharply in many places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, while a thick blanket of fog enveloped the two states since morning, affecting normal life. In view of fog and cold weather conditions, the Punjab government has decided to change school timings, including that of private ones, from January 1. The new timings -- 10 am to 3 pm --will remain in force till January 14, according to a statement. Fog has reduced visibility at most places in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh, meteorological department officials said.

Due to current weather conditions, trains and flights were also delayed. Chandigarh recorded a maximum day temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal. In Punjab's Amritsar, the maximum was recorded at 11.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal. Ludhiana registered a high of 11.4 degrees Celsius, down seven notches from the normal.

Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur also recorded below normal maximums -- 11.7 degrees Celsius, 13.9 degrees Celsius, 13.4 degrees Celsius and 12.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Ambala and Hisar recorded maximums of 11.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees Celsius, 12.3 degrees Celsius and 13.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The night temperatures in the two states hovered close to the normal. In Chandigarh, cold failed dampen the spirit of New Year revellers as they thronged marketplaces and shopping malls to celebrate the occasion.

The New Year eve celebration scene was similar in many places in Punjab and Haryana including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Panchkula, Faridabad, Gurugram and Rohtak.

Officials said police personnel have been deployed at busy marketplaces and on key roads in the two states to ensure safe New Year celebrations.

In Chandigarh, too, there was adequate police deployment on New Year eve. Special drunk driving checkposts have been set up.

