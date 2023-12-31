MP: 10 IAS officers transferred, Sandip Yadav new Public Relations dept secretary

Left Menu

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday transferred ten IAS officers in the administrative reshuffle, appointing Sandeep Yadav as the new secretary cum commissioner of the Public Relations Department.The district collector and the municipal commissioner of Ujjain, the home turf of chief minister Mohan Yadav, were also shifted.Earlier last week, Vivek Porwal, a 2000 batch IAS officer, was appointed as secretary of the public relations department besides secretary to the chief minister.Sandeep Yadav, who was commissioner and secretary of the revenue department, has been transferred as secretary cum commissioner of public relations.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-01-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:52 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday transferred ten IAS officers in the administrative reshuffle, appointing Sandeep Yadav as the new secretary cum commissioner of the Public Relations Department.

The district collector and the municipal commissioner of Ujjain, the home turf of chief minister Mohan Yadav, were also shifted.

Earlier last week, Vivek Porwal, a 2000 batch IAS officer, was appointed as secretary of the public relations department besides secretary to the chief minister.

Sandeep Yadav, who was commissioner and secretary of the revenue department, has been transferred as secretary cum commissioner of public relations. Porwal will be the new commissioner and secretary of the revenue department, as per a government order.

Ujjain collector Kumar Purushottam has been transferred as deputy secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD). He is replaced by Narmadapuram district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. Sonia Meena has been named as the district collector of Narmadapuram. Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi has been appointed as Betul district collector in place of Amanbir Singh Bains, who will be the Guna collector. Guna's district collector Tarun Rathi was transferred on Thursday following a bus accident, in which 13 people were killed.

Ujjain Municipal Commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh will be the new Chief Executive Officer of Smart City in place of State Administrative Service (SAS) officer Ashish Kumar Pathak, who is named as the new civic chief of Ujjain.

Jabalpur's municipal commissioner Swapnil Wankhede has been transferred as joint director (Finance).

Ujjain's additional collector Priti Yadav has been made Jabalpur's municipal commissioner.

