Reuters Science News Summary
2, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun, focusing on the solar corona and its influence on space weather.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Vulcan rocket's space debut will be crucial for Boeing-Lockheed venture as sale talks loom
A lot is riding on the first launch of the new Vulcan rocket by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. A successful launch at Cape Canaveral next week would allow ULA to fulfill a deep backlog of missions worth hundreds of millions of dollars and establish a greater competitive footing with Elon Musk's SpaceX.
India ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission reaches destination
The Indian Space Research Organisation's inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, has reached its destination within the anticipated four-month timeframe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Launched on Sept. 2, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun, focusing on the solar corona and its influence on space weather.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi urges youngsters to prioritise health, says if they are fit, they will be 'super hit' in career and life.
PM Narendra Modi appeals to religious leaders, social organisations to launch movement against use of drugs.
Four castes - poor, youth, women and farmers - are very important for me, says PM Narendra Modi.
I am returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna award: Vinesh Phogat in her letter to Prime minister Narendra Modi.
Veer Bal Diwas symbol of resolve to do anything to protect Indianness: PM Narendra Modi.