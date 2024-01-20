Left Menu

NASA completes full-duration hot fire of Artemis Moon rocket engine

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-01-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 12:24 IST
NASA completes full-duration hot fire of Artemis Moon rocket engine
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA_SLS)
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA recently completed a full-duration, 500-second hot fire of an RS-25 certification engine that will be powering the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket - the primary launch vehicle for the agency's Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.

Each SLS flight will be powered by four RS-25 engines, firing simultaneously during launch and ascent to generate over 2 million pounds of thrust.

During the January 17 test, operators fired the engine for almost 500 seconds - the same amount of time needed to launch SLS and at power levels ranging between 80% to 113%.

The hot fire of the engine was conducted on the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Data collected from the test series, which began in October 2023, will be used to certify the production of new RS-25 engines by lead contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne for missions beginning with Artemis V.

For the unversed, SLS is a super heavy-lift rocket designed for deep space missions. Touted as the most powerful rocket in the world, SLS is the only rocket capable of sending the Orion spacecraft, four astronauts, and large cargo directly to the Moon on a single mission.

>According to NASA, the SLS booster is the largest, most powerful solid propellant booster ever built for flight. The advanced launch vehicle will send NASA into a new era of human exploration beyond Earth's orbit.

Through a series of Artemis missions, NASA seeks to establish a long-term presence at the Moon and prepare for future human exploration of Mars.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024