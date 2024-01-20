NASA completes full-duration hot fire of Artemis Moon rocket engine

NASA recently completed a full-duration, 500-second hot fire of an RS-25 certification engine that will be powering the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket - the primary launch vehicle for the agency's Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.

Each SLS flight will be powered by four RS-25 engines, firing simultaneously during launch and ascent to generate over 2 million pounds of thrust.

During the January 17 test, operators fired the engine for almost 500 seconds - the same amount of time needed to launch SLS and at power levels ranging between 80% to 113%.

The hot fire of the engine was conducted on the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Data collected from the test series, which began in October 2023, will be used to certify the production of new RS-25 engines by lead contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne for missions beginning with Artemis V.

