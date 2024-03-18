Left Menu

Britain's emissions cuts hampered by slow heat pump uptake, watchdog says

KEY QUOTES The report by the National Audit Office (NAO): "found that the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has no overarching long-term plan to address the low levels of awareness among households about the steps required to decarbonise home heating".

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 05:31 IST
Britain's emissions cuts hampered by slow heat pump uptake, watchdog says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's progress in cutting emissions in the home heating sector is being hampered by a slow uptake of heat pumps, a parliamentary watchdog said in a report on Monday. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Most of Britain's homes are heated by gas and the home heating sector accounts for around 18% of the country's overall greenhouse gas emissions. The government hopes replacing gas boilers with electricity-driven heat pumps will play a large role in cutting emissions from the sector. KEY QUOTES

The report by the National Audit Office (NAO): "found that the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has no overarching long-term plan to address the low levels of awareness among households about the steps required to decarbonise home heating". "Government needs to engage every household to achieve its objective to decarbonise home heating as part of the transition to net zero," said NAO head Gareth Davies.

CONTEXT Britain has a legally binding target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 but meeting it will require a change in the way most of its 28 million homes are heated, NAO said in the report.

BY THE NUMBERS Some 18,900 heat pumps were installed between May 2022 and December 2023 compared with government expectations of 50,000, the report said. The government wants to see 600,000 heat pumps installed per year by 2028.

THE RESPONSE A spokesperson for Britain's Department for Energy and Security and Net Zero said it is running a TV, radio and newspaper campaign reaching 16.6 million households with information about heat pumps, insulation and ways people can cut their bills.

"By helping rather than forcing families to install heat pumps, with a 50% bigger heat pump grant, we have boosted applications by nearly 40%."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024